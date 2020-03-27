Cotton cultivation in Punjab to start from April 1

Cotton cultivation in Punjab will start from the start of April and farmers must sow approved BT cotton varieties to obtain maximum yield

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Cotton cultivation in Punjab will start from the start of April and farmers must sow approved BT cotton varieties to obtain maximum yield.

A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture department said this here on Friday.

He said that farmers must select heavy loam soil for cotton sowing, having water absorbing capacity.

He further said that growers must deep plough the land for its better preparation to achieve desired results. Laser levelers should be used for leveling the land whereas the distance among plants should be maintained as per the guidelines of the Agriculture department, he added.