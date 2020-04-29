UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cotton Cultivation Should Be Completed By May 31

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:04 PM

Cotton cultivation should be completed by May 31

The agriculture experts have advised growers to start cultivation of cotton crop immediately and complete it till May 31 on priority basis to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The agriculture experts have advised growers to start cultivation of cotton crop immediately and complete it till May 31 on priority basis to get bumper yield.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture Department, cotton is a cash crop and called "white gold".

Therefore, farmers should cultivate it on maximum space by using approved varieties.

Among approved varieties of cotton include CIM-496, CIM-506, CIM-554, CIM-573, MNH-786, CRSM-38, PH-167, FH-942, NIAB-852, NIAB-777, NIAB-846, SLH-317, etc.

Related Topics

Agriculture May Gold Cotton

Recent Stories

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

36 minutes ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

51 minutes ago

DEWA signs PPA for 900MW 5th phase of Mohammed bin ..

51 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll tops 130,000 dead in Europe: AFP

2 minutes ago

Naval Chief presides over Command and Staff Confer ..

2 minutes ago

22 corona patients under treatment at General Hosp ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.