Cotton Cultivation Should Be Completed By May 31
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The agriculture experts have advised growers to start cultivation of cotton crop immediately and complete it till May 31 on priority basis to get bumper yield.
According to a spokesman for the Agriculture Department, cotton is a cash crop and called "white gold".
Therefore, farmers should cultivate it on maximum space by using approved varieties.
Among approved varieties of cotton include CIM-496, CIM-506, CIM-554, CIM-573, MNH-786, CRSM-38, PH-167, FH-942, NIAB-852, NIAB-777, NIAB-846, SLH-317, etc.