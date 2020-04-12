Cotton cultivation should be started after mid April

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) ::Farmers have been advised to start cultivation of cotton crops after mid April to minimize the risks of pests' attack especially Gulabi Sundi (pink bollworm).

Agriculture department sources said on Sunday that growers were prohibited to cultivate cotton before 15th April.

Now after mid April, farmers should immediately start cotton cultivation and use hybrid approved varieties for getting maximum yield and financial benefits.

Among approved varieties include CIM-496, CIM-506, CIM-554, CIM-573, MNH-786, CRSM-38, PH-167, FH-942, NIAB-852, NIAB-777, NIAB-846, SLH-317, etc. and the farmers should cultivate it on maximum space of land.

More information in this regard can be obtained from agri free helpline 0800-15000 and 0800-29000, sources added.