Cotton Cultivation Target Set At 3.5m Acres: Secretary

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2025 | 03:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Punjab government set a target of cultivating cotton at 3.5 million acres across the province during the current season.

It was stated by Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, while presiding over a review meeting.

He said that all possible resources and strategies were being deployed to achieve the cultivation target. Field formations have been assigned the task of achieving 100 percent of the target by May 15. So far, 28 percent of the total target has already been achieved, owing to a timely and well-coordinated campaign, he added.

He emphasized that technical guidance for the care and management of early sown cotton was being provided to farmers.

Additionally, practical steps were being taken to ensure the availability of canal water in cotton-growing regions. He revealed that 50 percent of the total cotton cultivation target will be met in Bahawalpur division and said that the cotton growing trend this season was impressive.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Director Generals of Agriculture Ch. Abdul Hameed, Dr. Abdul Qayyum, consultant Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, and other senior officials of the Agriculture Department.

