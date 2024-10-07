Cotton Day: stakeholders urged to fulfill responsibilities for cotton revival

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) All stakeholders and researchers must fulfill their respective roles to ensure the revival and growth

of cotton as this is key to realizing the dream of a prosperous farmer and Pakistan.

This was said by Dr Muhammad Naveed Afzal, Secretary of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee

and Director of the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), Multan here on Monday.

He was addressing participants at a ceremony held on occasion of World Cotton Day at the CCRI.

Dr Afzal stated that reducing production costs and increasing per-acre yield were at the core of a

comprehensive plan aimed at ensuring farmers' prosperity. He added that improving the seed sector was a top priority besides ensuring the availability of funds for research and development in cotton was

also essential.

In an online address, Dr Tasawar Hussain Malik, Director of Research at the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee, stressed the importance of research and development in cotton to counter the challenges posed by climate change. He highlighted that cotton was the backbone of Pakistan's economy, and efforts were being made to advance genetic seed technology. Modern farming methods were necessary to enhance productivity, reduce costs for farmers, and boost their income, he added.

Dr Malik also called for the government to resolve the financial difficulties of research institutions so that agricultural scientists could provide farmers with climate-resilient and pest-resistant cotton varieties.

Prominent farmer Ehsan Haq Laleka underlined the critical role of cotton in the national economy and urged the government to prioritize funding for research institutions. He called for investment in research to ensure that high-quality, technologically advanced cotton seeds were available to farmers, making the cotton crop profitable once again.

Other speakers at the event included Shafqat Ali Randhawa, CEO of Power Crop Sciences, Anwar Rasheed, business Development Head of Sun Crop Group, Rana Mushtaq, CEO of Hexan Chemicals, Aslam Bhatti from Kenzo AG, Dr Rabia Saeed, Dr Muhammad Iqbal from REDS, and Dr Farrukh Hassan, Director of Microbial Biotechnologies Company.

Dr Rabia Saeed highlighted the measures taken to combat pests, particularly the pink bollworm, and commended the efforts of the CCRI Multan.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates and shields among the participants.

A large number of cotton farmers and staff attended the event. Earlier in the day, a "Cotton Walk" was held, and various companies set up stalls displaying cotton-related products.