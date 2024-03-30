Cotton Enhancement Plan: Agri Dept To Ensure Digital Monitoring Of Field Staff
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 07:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Agriculture department decided to conduct digital monitoring of staff to ensure their presence in the fields to improve cotton production.
In a meeting chaired by Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali to review various challenges faced by cotton crop here on Saturday. Different important decisions including abolishing additional duties of the staff of different wings of agriculture department and special instructions to different divisional administration officers and deputy directors of agriculture department for best strategy to enhance the production. The officials of irrigation department will also be taken on board.
Similarly, the meeting participants agreed to conduct digital monitoring of the field staffers of the agriculture department.
For this purpose, assistance from LIMS and best possible use of IT will be managed. It was also decided to run effective campaign for cotton. Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel stressed adoption of IPM model. He also suggested proper breaking of hard surface of soil so that the cotton plants could get proper nutrition. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana, Chairman National Seed Authority Dr Asif Ali, consultant Agriculture Department Punjab Dr Anjum Ali and many other officials were also present.
Recent Stories
Former CJP Jillani to head inquiry commission to probe IHC judges’ letter
FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif
Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card
Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar
Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy
1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District Emergency Officer deploys Rescue 1122 in Abbottabad to ensure public safety during Ramadan10 minutes ago
-
Rain, thunderstorm cause tripping and faults on over 80 feeders: IESCO10 minutes ago
-
Excise Dept seals 55 properties of defaulters20 minutes ago
-
Husband allegedly shoots wife in Havelian20 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates Christians on Easter20 minutes ago
-
Former CJP Jillani to head inquiry commission to probe IHC judges’ letter26 minutes ago
-
Former CJP Jilani to head Inquiry Commission to probe IHC Judges’ allegations49 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad vows tough action against electricity theft50 minutes ago
-
Solid steps being taken to reduce prices of daily use items: DC Rwp60 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 and Wapda teams restore traffic on Hazara Motorway1 hour ago
-
Rally held to protest against non-recovery of Priya Kumari1 hour ago
-
Power supply of 54 feeders suspended due to rain1 hour ago