Cotton Enhancement Plan: Agri Dept To Ensure Digital Monitoring Of Field Staff

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 07:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Agriculture department decided to conduct digital monitoring of staff to ensure their presence in the fields to improve cotton production.

In a meeting chaired by Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali to review various challenges faced by cotton crop here on Saturday. Different important decisions including abolishing additional duties of the staff of different wings of agriculture department and special instructions to different divisional administration officers and deputy directors of agriculture department for best strategy to enhance the production. The officials of irrigation department will also be taken on board.

Similarly, the meeting participants agreed to conduct digital monitoring of the field staffers of the agriculture department.

For this purpose, assistance from LIMS and best possible use of IT will be managed. It was also decided to run effective campaign for cotton. Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel stressed adoption of IPM model. He also suggested proper breaking of hard surface of soil so that the cotton plants could get proper nutrition. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana, Chairman National Seed Authority Dr Asif Ali, consultant Agriculture Department Punjab Dr Anjum Ali and many other officials were also present.

