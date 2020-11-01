Cotton factory godown gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :The godown of a cotton factory was gutted, in the area of Sitiana police station.

Police said on Sunday the incident took place at Sitiana Road near 76-Adda where fire broke out in a godown of a cotton factory due to short-circuiting which engulfed the entire surrounding and burnt precious material.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and broughtthe fire under control after hectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.