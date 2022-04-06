Cotton factory gutted

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Precious material was reduced to ashes when fire engulfed a cotton factory in the limits of Dijkot police station.

According to a police spokesman, fire erupted in a cotton factory situated at Sammundri Road near Salooni Jhal due to sparking in a machine.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present and machinery in the factory.

Three fire fighting vehicles of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life in this incident was reported.