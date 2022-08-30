Cotton factory gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Precious material was reduced to ashes when fire engulfed in a cotton factory in the limits of Sandal Bar police station.

A spokesman said here on Tuesday that fire erupted in Bismillah Cotton Factory situated at Randhawa Chowk near Aminpur Bypass on Narwala Road due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present in the factory.

Receiving information, four fire fighting vehicles of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and the rescuers brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.