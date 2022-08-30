UrduPoint.com

Cotton Factory Gutted

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Cotton factory gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Precious material was reduced to ashes when fire engulfed in a cotton factory in the limits of Sandal Bar police station.

A spokesman said here on Tuesday that fire erupted in Bismillah Cotton Factory situated at Randhawa Chowk near Aminpur Bypass on Narwala Road due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present in the factory.

Receiving information, four fire fighting vehicles of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and the rescuers brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Station Vehicles Road Rescue 1122 Cotton

Recent Stories

Govt decides to import tomatoes, onions from Iran, ..

Govt decides to import tomatoes, onions from Iran, Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 PM thanks Chinese president, premier for extending ..

PM thanks Chinese president, premier for extending financial assistance to flood ..

2 hours ago
 PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fi ..

PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fitness before T20 World Cup

3 hours ago
 Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself ..

Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself from appearance before ECP

4 hours ago
 Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police ..

Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police directed to recover victim til ..

4 hours ago
 COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.