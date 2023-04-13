Cotton factory gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in a factory in D-Type Colony police limits.

A police spokesman said on Thursday the fire erupted in Hamza Cotton Factory on Sammundri Road near Chak No 224-RB due to a short-circuit.

On information, Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and brought the fire undercontrol after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported, he added.