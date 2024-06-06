Open Menu

Cotton Factory Gutted

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Cotton factory gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Precious material in a cotton factory was reduced to ashes due to fire incident in the area of Millat Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that fire erupted in Idrees Cotton Factory situated at Millat Road due to unknown reasons.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt the precious cotton material present on the spot.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot along with four vehicles and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours.

However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.

