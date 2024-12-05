Open Menu

Cotton Factory Gutted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Cotton factory gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Precious material at a cotton factory was reduced to ashes in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that fire erupted at Ibrahim Cotton Factory situated on Khurarianwala-Jaranwala Road due to unknown reasons.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious cotton bales and its waste material spread over approximately two kanals of land.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported in this connection, he added.

