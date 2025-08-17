Cotton Factory Gutted
Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2025 | 09:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Precious material in a cotton factory was reduced to ashes in the area of Balochni police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that fire erupted in the godown of Hasnain Cotton Factory situated near Adda Johal due to unknown reasons.
The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present on the godown. Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.
