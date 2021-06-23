Cotton factory gutted in Faisalabad

A fire broke out in a cotton factory which reduced precious things to ashes in Khurarianwala police limits on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :A fire broke out in a cotton factory which reduced precious things to ashes in Khurarianwala police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said the fire erupted in Haroon Enterprises on Jaranwala Road due to a short-circuit.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt cotton bales besides other items.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.