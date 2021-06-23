UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cotton Factory Gutted In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 07:42 PM

Cotton factory gutted in Faisalabad

A fire broke out in a cotton factory which reduced precious things to ashes in Khurarianwala police limits on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :A fire broke out in a cotton factory which reduced precious things to ashes in Khurarianwala police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said the fire erupted in Haroon Enterprises on Jaranwala Road due to a short-circuit.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt cotton bales besides other items.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Road Jaranwala Rescue 1122 Cotton

Recent Stories

Court adjourns hearing of case against MNA Javed L ..

2 minutes ago

New Zealand need 139 in 53 overs to win World Test ..

2 minutes ago

Tehran Denies US Reports About Failed Attempt to L ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey Not Planning to Send Additional Troops to A ..

15 minutes ago

US stocks overcome Fed interest rate jitters

15 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns state terrorism against ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.