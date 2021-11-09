Cotton factory gutted in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :A warehouse of a cotton factory was gutted, in the precinct of Factory Area police station.

Police said on Tuesday that godown of Umar Cotton Factory situated at Tata Bazaar Lal Mill Chowk caught fire due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt a number of cotton bales.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to spot and brought fire under controlafter hectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.