Cotton factory gutted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) -:A fire was broke out in a cotton factory in the area of Millat town police station.

Police said on Monday that fire erupted in a cotton factory situated at Millat road,engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious cotton material worth million of rupees present on the spot.

On receiving information,fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.

Police said the cause of fire could not ascertain yet.