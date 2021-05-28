UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cotton Factory Gutted In Lahore

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 08:06 PM

Cotton factory gutted in Lahore

Cotton and its related items worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when fire erupted in a cotton factory at Manga Mandi, on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Cotton and its related items worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when fire erupted in a cotton factory at Manga Mandi, on Friday.

On information, over ten fire rescue vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation. The firefighters succeeded to control the fire after hectic efforts. However no loss of life was reported. Cause behind the fire could not be ascertained, said Rescue 1122 spokesman.

Related Topics

Fire Vehicles Manga Rescue 1122 Cotton Million

Recent Stories

Venezuelan Parliament Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Pa ..

24 seconds ago

Public service core mission of PTI govt: CM Buzdar ..

26 seconds ago

Obesity becoming dangerous in world: gastroenterol ..

27 seconds ago

EU moves against TikTok over child-targeted ads

29 seconds ago

Average Workload of TurkStream Reached 73% in Q1, ..

30 seconds ago

EMA Approves Use of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vacci ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.