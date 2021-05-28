Cotton factory gutted in Lahore

Cotton and its related items worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when fire erupted in a cotton factory at Manga Mandi, on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Cotton and its related items worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when fire erupted in a cotton factory at Manga Mandi, on Friday.

On information, over ten fire rescue vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation. The firefighters succeeded to control the fire after hectic efforts. However no loss of life was reported. Cause behind the fire could not be ascertained, said Rescue 1122 spokesman.