Cotton Factory Gutted In The Area Of Samundri Police Station

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2022 | 06:42 PM

Cotton factory gutted in the area of Samundri police station

Precious material of a cotton factory was reduced to ashes in the area of Samundri police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Precious material of a cotton factory was reduced to ashes in the area of Samundri police station.

A Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Thursday that a fire erupted in a cotton mill situated at Samundri Road due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt the precious material and machinery in the factory.

Receiving information, five teams of fire-fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

