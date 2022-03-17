Cotton Factory Gutted In The Area Of Samundri Police Station
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2022 | 06:42 PM
Precious material of a cotton factory was reduced to ashes in the area of Samundri police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Precious material of a cotton factory was reduced to ashes in the area of Samundri police station.
A Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Thursday that a fire erupted in a cotton mill situated at Samundri Road due to short-circuiting.
The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt the precious material and machinery in the factory.
Receiving information, five teams of fire-fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.