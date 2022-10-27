UrduPoint.com

Cotton Factory, Shops Gutted

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 07:54 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :A cotton factory, shops, car and trolley were reduced to ashes in different fire incidents during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that fire erupted in Qaim Cotton Factory situated at Chak No.224-RB Wazir Khan wali due to unknown reasons and burnt precious cotton and waste material.

Similarly, the fire also burnt precious items in furniture shops in Sheikh Colony at Jhang Road whereas a parked car was also reduced to ashes near Ideal Sweets Millat Chowk when fire erupted due to short-circuit.

Meanwhile, fire also burnt precious cloths and other items in the shop of a tailor situated at Naimat Colony whereas a trolley loaded with wheat chaff also reduced to ashes near Yousuf Chowk on Sargodha Road when it smashed into electricity wires.

Fire fighters of Rescue-1122 brought fire under control at all sites. However, no loss of life was reported in these incidents, he added.

