Cotton farmers advised on crop care amid Aug rains

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture department has issued key recommendations for cotton growers to ensure crop health during the first half of August, a crucial growth phase for cotton.

According to spokesperson, farmers should immediately drain standing water from fields after heavy rains to prevent crop damage. Creating small ponds or channels around the fields is advised for better water management. In water-affected areas, a foliar spray of 500 grams of magnesium sulfate and 2 kilograms of urea per acre is recommended to revive plant vigor.

The department also warned of a rise in sucking pests like jassid, whitefly, aphids, and thrips during this humid season. Growers were urged to use only recommended insecticides with safer chemistries to protect beneficial insects and avoid repeated use of the same formulations.

The use of pyrethroid group pesticides is discouraged due to the risk of increasing whitefly infestation.

To detect pink bollworm early, farmers should perform pest scouting twice a week and install pheromone or light traps. If five Moths are caught in a trap for three consecutive nights, targeted pesticide application should be carried out in consultation with local agriculture officials, with a repeat spray after seven days.

For optimal cotton picking, the department recommends beginning harvest after 10 a.m. when dew has dried, starting from the lower, fully opened bolls. Picked cotton should be sun-dried to maintain proper moisture levels and prevent discoloration.

These timely guidelines aim to boost yield quality and reduce pest-related losses during the sensitive cotton growth period.