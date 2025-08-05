Cotton Farmers Advised On Crop Care Amid Aug Rains
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 06:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture department has issued key recommendations for cotton growers to ensure crop health during the first half of August, a crucial growth phase for cotton.
According to spokesperson, farmers should immediately drain standing water from fields after heavy rains to prevent crop damage. Creating small ponds or channels around the fields is advised for better water management. In water-affected areas, a foliar spray of 500 grams of magnesium sulfate and 2 kilograms of urea per acre is recommended to revive plant vigor.
The department also warned of a rise in sucking pests like jassid, whitefly, aphids, and thrips during this humid season. Growers were urged to use only recommended insecticides with safer chemistries to protect beneficial insects and avoid repeated use of the same formulations.
The use of pyrethroid group pesticides is discouraged due to the risk of increasing whitefly infestation.
To detect pink bollworm early, farmers should perform pest scouting twice a week and install pheromone or light traps. If five Moths are caught in a trap for three consecutive nights, targeted pesticide application should be carried out in consultation with local agriculture officials, with a repeat spray after seven days.
For optimal cotton picking, the department recommends beginning harvest after 10 a.m. when dew has dried, starting from the lower, fully opened bolls. Picked cotton should be sun-dried to maintain proper moisture levels and prevent discoloration.
These timely guidelines aim to boost yield quality and reduce pest-related losses during the sensitive cotton growth period.
Recent Stories
ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful charitable works worth AED2 bn in 1 ..
2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to e ..
Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST
Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye
Egypt's net international reserves reached more than US$49 billion at end of Jul ..
Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conference programme to drive global a ..
Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador
SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Council in Sharjah
US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scare off wolves in Oregon
DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions taken against IIOJK
Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, promoting handcraft heritage g ..
Youm-e-Istehsal being observed to express solidarity with IIOJK today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rally taken to express solidarity with Kashmiris1 minute ago
-
Bike snatchers shoot injure motorcyclist1 minute ago
-
Cotton farmers advised on crop care amid Aug rains1 minute ago
-
2 killed in a road accident in Chishtian2 minutes ago
-
RWMC kicks off Independence, Chehlum Day's cleanliness drive2 minutes ago
-
DPM chairs meeting on IT & Telecom reforms aimed at boosting digital economy11 minutes ago
-
GPA, Chinese firm ink LoI to boost Gwadar Port investments11 minutes ago
-
M/o FE&PT launches PSL training for families of deaf11 minutes ago
-
Provincial ministers lead Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir rally towards Mazar-e-Quaid12 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive reviewed22 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui meets President of Pakistan International Sufi Council22 minutes ago
-
AIOU opens admissions for Autumn 202531 minutes ago