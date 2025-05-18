Cotton Farmers Advised To Control Whitefly Infestation
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Agriculture experts have advised cotton growers to take appropriate steps to control whitefly infestation as chances of its attack increased on cotton crops due to a rise in temperatures and persistent dry weather conditions.
A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Sunday that it had issued an urgent advisory for cotton growers across the province so that they could take immediate and effective steps to control the expected surge in whitefly infestation.
He said that the current climate is highly conducive for the breeding and spread of whiteflies. If the hot and dry conditions continue, the intensity of whitefly attacks is likely to increase significantly, he added.
He said that a survey was conducted recently by the Pest Warning & Quality Control of Pesticides division which revealed that whitefly poses a growing threat to cotton crops. Hence, the farmers should adopt proactive and integrated pest management measures which were imperative to save cotton crops from colossal loss.
He said that the farmers are strongly recommended to use yellow sticky traps and biological control tools like Cry Superla and bio-cards. Timely removal of weeds from cotton fields could also reduce potential breeding grounds for pests, he added.
He also advised cotton growers to closely monitor their fields for both adult and immature stages of whitefly as early detection is imperative for effective management.
If infestation levels approach or exceed the economic threshold, the farmers should immediately consult local agricultural experts to select and apply appropriate pesticides, he said.
Cotton growers should use insecticides from the Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) group and apply it through targeted spraying to prevent significant crop losses if the pest population becomes unmanageable, he added.
