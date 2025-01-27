Open Menu

Cotton Farmers Advised To Prioritize Triple Gene Varieties

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 07:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Agriculture Extension Department Multan organized a Farmer Training Program in Moza Labran to promote awareness about early cotton cultivation. Director Agriculture Extension, Shahzad Sabir, highlighted the benefits of early sowing and guided farmers on enhancing productivity.

He emphasized planting cotton on land vacated after harvesting maize, potatoes, or vegetables to maximize profits. "The ideal time for early cotton sowing begins from February 15," he said, urging farmers to prefer triple gene cotton varieties for better resistance to challenges. These varieties are less affected by sucking pests and temperature fluctuations, ensuring a healthier crop.

Shahzad Sabir also explained the growing trend of early cotton sowing due to its higher yields and reduced costs. Experts provided valuable insights into mixed cropping of cotton with onions, offering farmers innovative techniques for maximizing land utility.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension, Dr. Azwar Raza Gillani, Senior Agriculture Officer Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, and many farmers attended the program. Participants also received guidance on off-season cotton management techniques to protect the crop from potential threats.

The event concluded with a call to action for farmers to adopt advanced methods for early cotton cultivation to boost production and profits.

