Cotton Farmers Told To Consult Officials On Fertilizers Application, Weeds Problem

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), Dr. Zahid Mahmood on Thursday advised farmers to consult agriculture officials for need-based application of fertilizers and ensure timely removal of weeds to get better cotton production.

In a statement issued here, CCRI Multan director said that weeds can compromise cotton production by 20-30 per cent if remained unattended.

He also advised farmers to perform dry hoeing once or twice within 25-45 days after sowing or plough field by tractor to target and eliminate weeds. Dry hoeing process should stop when there is a likelihood of it being harmful to crop.

After removal of weeds and diseased or weaker plants, farmers should apply a bag of DAP, or a bag of TSP or three bags of SSP or two bags of NP per acre.

