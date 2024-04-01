Cotton farmers urged to cultivate recommended varieties only

(@FahadShabbir)

Agriculture Department Punjab issued instruction for cultivation of recommended cotton varieties to get enhanced production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Agriculture Department Punjab issued instruction for cultivation of recommended cotton varieties to get enhanced production.

According to the spokesperson, farmers should select fertile and well-prepared land for optimal cotton cultivation. It is advised to prepare the land in a manner that ensures it is soft and adequately enriched.

He highlighted that farmers should consider factors such as the suitability of the land in their area, water availability, and the approved varieties of cotton by the Department of Agriculture.

Recommended BT cotton varieties include IUB13, IUB222, BS15, IR NIBGE13, IR-NIBGE16, IR-NIBGE17, FH938, IH668, Niab1048, Niab545, Niab878, MNH1016, MNH1020, MNH1026, FH Super, FH490, BS20, CIM663, Niab1011, ICIA-2424, IR-NIBGE11, Eagle11, FH492, FH Inamul, IR-NIBGE3701, IR-NIBGE15, CIM678, CIM785, Cyto-535, Niab Sanab-M, Niab898, MNH1050, CIMB100 and some others.

Farmers are advised to plant varieties such as CIM610, Niab Kirn, MNH786, GS Ali7, and NIBGE2 on 10% of their area alongside BT cotton cultivation to mitigate potential attacks from pink bollworms. If the seed germination rate is 75% or higher, farmers should sow 6 kilograms of seed per acre for non-BT varieties and 8 kilograms for Bt varieties. If the germination rate is below 60%, farmers should use 8 kilograms of non-BT seeds and 10 kilograms of Bt seeds per acre.

Prior to sowing, cotton farmers are encouraged to treat the seeds with pesticides recommended by the local extension staff of the Department of Agriculture to protect against cotton pests during the initial stages of cultivation.