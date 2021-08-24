Cotton farmers urged to take special care of crop on current stage

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel presided over an important meeting to review the pest pressure and overall situation on the cotton crop.

Director General Pest Warning Punjab Dr Muhammad Aslam gave a full briefing on the current situation of cotton in different areas and pests attacking the crop. The participants of the meeting were informed that cotton picking was progress. The number of flowers are better than last year.

In addition, hotspots of pink bollworm and whitefly are being observed on the crop which need to be remedied in a timely manner. Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel said that the ongoing season was very important step to care cotton.

In addition to pest control, there should be more focus on nutrition management in September so that the crop does not come under any kind of pressure, said Saqib. The use of nitrogen fertilizers should be completed by August 31. "Unnecessary use of pesticides can increase pest pressure," he said. Only essential pesticide sprays are recommended by the experts.

He added that the use of pesticides was delayed for 90 days, which resulted in an increase in the number of friendly insects and kept the harmful insects below the economic threshold.

He said that 120 cotton demonstration plots were set up in South Punjab under Agriculture Department. So far only one agricultural poison has been sprayed on these demonstration plots while 6 to 7 sprays of biopesticides have been applied. The first picking at demonstration plots yielded an average of 10 muand per acre. He further said that the ongoing season would be beneficial for the cotton growers. South Punjab will play a key role in achieving the production target of 9.5 million bales of cotton. Farmers are carrying out farming activities in consultation with the Department of Agriculture, he remarked. He however maintained that peasants should keep contacting Agriculture Department for guidance.

Crop care is also very important at this stage ,because carelessness at this stage can affect production, he concluded .