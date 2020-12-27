Cotton godown gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :A cotton godown of a textile mills was reduced to ashes in Khurarianwala police limits on Sunday.

A police spokesman said the fire erupted in the godown on Jhumra Road due to a short circuit which burnt material.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under controlafter hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.