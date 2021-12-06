UrduPoint.com

Cotton Godown Gutted

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:50 PM

A cotton godown was reduced to ashes in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :A cotton godown was reduced to ashes in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Police spokesman said Monday that fire erupted in the warehouse of a local cotton factory situated at Insaf Road during wee hours due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious cotton present in the godown.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.

