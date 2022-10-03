UrduPoint.com

Cotton Godown Gutted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2022 | 08:33 PM

A godown of a cotton factory was reduced to ashes in the jurisdiction of Roshanwala police station

A police spokesman said here on Monday that fire erupted in the godown of a cotton factory situated at Roshanwala bypass due to short circuit and engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious cotton bales present in the godown.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

