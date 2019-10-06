UrduPoint.com
Cotton Godown Gutted

Sun 06th October 2019 | 05:40 PM

Cotton godown gutted

FAISALABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::A stock of cotton as reduced to ashes when fire broke out in a godown, here in the limits of Thikriwala police station.

Police said on Sunday the incident took place near Chuta Bypass at Jhang Road in the wee hours where cotton burnt to ashes.

The cause of fire was stated to be short-circuiting. On receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of three hours.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

