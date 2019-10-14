UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cotton Godown Gutted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 02:30 PM

Cotton godown gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) -:A cotton godown was reduced to ashes in the area of Sandar Bar police station.

Police said on Monday that fire erupted in the godown of cotton factory situated near chak no 58-JB Lillan near Aminpur bypass due to short-circuit.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious cotton present in the godown.

On receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of three hours. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Station Cotton

Recent Stories

Zardari’s plea for shifting him from jail to hos ..

17 minutes ago

Babar Azam’s century in vain as Sindh beat Centr ..

41 minutes ago

Torture due to refusal to tea: Woman approaches po ..

44 minutes ago

U19 cricketers Mohammad Junaid and Akhtar Shah fin ..

1 hour ago

LHC to hear Maryam Nawaz’s petition today

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $60.95 a barrel F ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.