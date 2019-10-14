Cotton godown gutted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) -:A cotton godown was reduced to ashes in the area of Sandar Bar police station.

Police said on Monday that fire erupted in the godown of cotton factory situated near chak no 58-JB Lillan near Aminpur bypass due to short-circuit.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious cotton present in the godown.

On receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of three hours. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.