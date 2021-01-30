UrduPoint.com
Cotton Godown Gutted In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:32 PM

Cotton godown gutted in Faisalabad

A cotton godown was reduced to ashes in the area of Sargodha Road police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :A cotton godown was reduced to ashes in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that fire erupted in a godown filled with cotton bales at Small Industrial Estate at Sargodha due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt cotton bales present on the spot.

Rescue-1122, on receiving information, fire fighters rushed to the spotand brought the fire under control. However, no loss of life was reportedin this incident.

