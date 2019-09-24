UrduPoint.com
Cotton Godown Gutted In Faisalabad

Tue 24th September 2019 | 02:26 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) -:A cotton godown was reduced to ashes in the area of Ghulam Muhammadabad police station.

Police said on Tuesday that fire erupted in the cotton godown of Akram at Awan chowk due to short-circuit.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious cotton present in the godown.

On receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of three hours. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.

