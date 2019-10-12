UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cotton Godown Gutted In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 07:03 PM

Cotton godown gutted in Faisalabad

A cotton godown was gutted, in the area of Nishatabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :A cotton godown was gutted, in the area of Nishatabad police station.

Police said on Saturday the fire broke out at the godown of cotton factory situated near Javaid Town due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious cotton stocked in the godown.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of three hours.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Station Rescue 1122 Cotton

Recent Stories

Fazlur Rehman should stage sit-in on LoC: Ghulam S ..

3 minutes ago

Five bureaucrats transferred in KP

3 minutes ago

PML-N party meets at Model Town

3 minutes ago

Robbers kill man in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority retrieves 4.5 kanal s ..

10 minutes ago

Enhanced regional connectivity imperative for coun ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.