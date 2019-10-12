Cotton godown gutted in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :A cotton godown was gutted, in the area of Nishatabad police station

Police said on Saturday the fire broke out at the godown of cotton factory situated near Javaid Town due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious cotton stocked in the godown.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of three hours.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.