Cotton godown gutted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) A cotton godown was reduced to ashes in the area of Sadar police station.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that fire erupted in the godown of cotton factory situated at Jaranwala Road due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious cotton present in the godown.

Fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

No loss of life was reported in the incident.