Cotton Growers Advised To Complete Cultivation By May 31

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Cotton growers have been advised to complete cultivation of the crop

by May 31 to get a better yield.

This was advised by Pest Warning and Quality Control, Punjab, Director

General Dr Amir Rasool during his visit here on Sunday. The DG visited

cotton fields as well as citrus and grape orchards and briefed the farmers

on the government's policies and cultivation methods to maximize crop

productivity.

He said the Punjab government's farmer-friendly policies would not only

benefit the growers but also boost overall agricultural output to meet the

country's food demands.

Director Agriculture Pest Warning DG Khan Division, and Director Pest

Warning, Layyah, accompanied Dr Amir Rasool during the visit.

Dr Amir Rasool, urged farmers to stay connected with modern agricultural

techniques and move away from traditional methods. He emphasized constant

crop monitoring to control pest attacks effectively.

He said the Punjab government was actively guiding farmers in adopting AI

technology to enhance crop yields. He also advised farmers to implement

comprehensive strategies to protect crops from pests.

