Cotton Growers Advised To Complete Cultivation By May 31
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2025 | 02:30 PM
Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Cotton growers have been advised to complete cultivation of the crop
by May 31 to get a better yield.
This was advised by Pest Warning and Quality Control, Punjab, Director
General Dr Amir Rasool during his visit here on Sunday. The DG visited
cotton fields as well as citrus and grape orchards and briefed the farmers
on the government's policies and cultivation methods to maximize crop
productivity.
He said the Punjab government's farmer-friendly policies would not only
benefit the growers but also boost overall agricultural output to meet the
country's food demands.
Director Agriculture Pest Warning DG Khan Division, and Director Pest
Warning, Layyah, accompanied Dr Amir Rasool during the visit.
Dr Amir Rasool, urged farmers to stay connected with modern agricultural
techniques and move away from traditional methods. He emphasized constant
crop monitoring to control pest attacks effectively.
He said the Punjab government was actively guiding farmers in adopting AI
technology to enhance crop yields. He also advised farmers to implement
comprehensive strategies to protect crops from pests.
