FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Cotton growers have been advised to drain out rain water from their fields as stagnant water is injurious to the crop.

According to spokesman for the agriculture department, rainwater has salutary impacton rice, cotton and fodder crops but it become injurious to cotton crops if it accumulatedin fields for more than 24 hours.