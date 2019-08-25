UrduPoint.com
Cotton Growers Advised To Ensure Initial Care To Obtain Better Yield

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Agriculture department has advised the cotton growers to ensure proper initial care to obtain good amount of yield.

In a statement, the spokesman for the department Najaf Abbas said weeds put negative impact on the growth of cotton besides providing suitable shelter to the insects which attack on the crop, reported Radio Pakistan.

He said if rain water stays in cotton crop for more than 48 hours it ultimately leads to the decay of the cotton plant. He said that farmers are further suggested to carry out pest scouting twice a week if insects attack is witnessed.

The Spokesman said that in rain fed areas farmers must plough the land deep so that moisture could be saved for the cultivation of pulses and other crops.

