Cotton growers advised to ensure pest scouting regularly

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), Dr Zahid Mahmood, advised the cotton growers to ensure pest scouting of cotton crop regularly for better yielding.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, giving awareness to growers about safety from insects, Zahid Mahmood said that the safety of crop from pests was very important. He advised growers to continue pest scouting and apply spray in case of pest attack as per recommendations of CCRI experts or agriculture department.

He said "Removing weeds from the crop is also very important as it become cause of insects staying place." He also urged to pay special focus on water and fertilizer for better nurturing of crop and remove all type of weeds otherwise it would not be possible to control it in case of rain.

The growers were also advised to take better care of their crop as per recommendations of experts and any negligence could decrease crop production.