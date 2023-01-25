UrduPoint.com

Cotton Growers Advised To Remove Crop Remains From Fields By 31st

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023

Cotton growers advised to remove crop remains from fields by 31st

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Agriculture experts advised cotton growers to remove crop remains from fields in addition to using plough by January 31 to minimize chances of pest attacks on next crops.

A spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department said on Wednesday that Gulabi Sundi (pink bollworm) was the worst enemy of cotton crops which caused colossal loss in cotton production.

Therefore, farmers should adopt off-season cotton management strategy to save their next crop from the attack of pests especially Gulabi Sundi.

He said, "Pink bollworm goes in winter nap during November and December and its eggs remain present on cotton seeds, branches and dried leafs in farms and ginning factories.

When they get sufficient temperature after winter, they again become active".

He said farmers should cut branches of cotton crops nearer to earth up to January 31 and keep them in the sunshine so that Gulabi Sundi, its larva and eggs could die.

The remains of cotton crops at growers farm and in ginning factories should be burnt besides using rota-vater plough in the cotton fields after completely harvest the crop and its remains so that next crop could be saved from the attack of pests, he added.

