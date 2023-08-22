Cotton growers advised to save crop from pink worm

The agriculture expert on Tuesday advised the cotton growers to follow the strategy evolved by the experts of the agriculture department for getting bumper crops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The agriculture expert on Tuesday advised the cotton growers to follow the strategy evolved by the experts of the agriculture department for getting bumper crops.

The cotton is the cash crop of the country and it has key importance in the agriculture economy, said Khalid Mahmood, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension while addressing farmers at Chak 515-GB, Tandlianwala.

He said that the attack of pink worm on the cotton crop is very dangerous which not only cut per acre produce but also damage the quality.

He advised the farmers to select the best quality pesticides after consulting with experts and make pest scouting after an 8-days gap to save the crop.

He said that Radiant 100 ml or delegate 50-60 grams or pro-axes 125 ml can be showered on the crop for elimination of pink worm.