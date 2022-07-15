Cotton growers advised to take precautionary measures

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The agriculture expert has advised the cotton growers to adopt precautionary measures for the protection of their crops during monsoon.

Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed asked farmers here on Friday to take measures for drainage of rainwater from cotton fields as excess water could damage the crop after 48 hours.

He said that after rain, dilute urea 1kg, potassium nitrate 200-gram, borak acid (17%) 200-gram, Zinc Sulphate (33%), Magnesium Sulphate 200-gram, separately and sprayed two times after a week-long interval. Farmers should also apply half a bag of urea with the help of ragger when the soil is dry, he said.