Open Menu

Cotton Growers Must Carry Out Pest Scouting Twice A Week

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 10:56 PM

Cotton growers must carry out pest scouting twice a week

The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the cotton growers to take necessary timely measures to get rid of weeds as they put negative impact on the growth of the crop

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the cotton growers to take necessary timely measures to get rid of weeds as they put negative impact on the growth of the crop.

A spokesman of the department said on Monday that farmers must carry out anti weed sprays as per the guidelines of the department.

He said that cotton crop should be given water keeping in view the fertility of land, seed variety and condition of the crop. He said, "Juice sucking insects usually attack during moist weather so growers should stay alert and carry out pest scouting twice a week." Spokesman further said that farmers should feel free in contacting agriculture department for proper management of the cotton crop.

Related Topics

Attack Weather Punjab Water Agriculture Alert Cotton

Recent Stories

Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park ..

Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park targets Intl startups in COP28 ..

46 seconds ago
 UN Special Rapporteur Urges ICC to Launch Urgent P ..

UN Special Rapporteur Urges ICC to Launch Urgent Probe Into Israeli Prison Pract ..

7 minutes ago
 Hungary Strikes Gas Supply Deal With Azerbaijan - ..

Hungary Strikes Gas Supply Deal With Azerbaijan - Foreign Minister

7 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Digital Cloud p ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Digital Cloud project

46 minutes ago
 Biden Arrives in Vilnius Ahead of NATO Summit

Biden Arrives in Vilnius Ahead of NATO Summit

9 minutes ago
 Kiev's Attempt to Attack Crimea, Rostov Impossible ..

Kiev's Attempt to Attack Crimea, Rostov Impossible Without Help From US - Moscow

11 minutes ago
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appro ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi approves free treatment for people ..

9 minutes ago
 GCC Chief Says Gulf States, Russia Reaffirm Commit ..

GCC Chief Says Gulf States, Russia Reaffirm Commitment to OPEC+ Output Goals

9 minutes ago
 House gutted, girl injured in Faislabad

House gutted, girl injured in Faislabad

9 minutes ago
 May 9 incidents benefit Pakistan's 'enemy', nation ..

May 9 incidents benefit Pakistan's 'enemy', nation triumphed with foiling of con ..

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi discu ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi discusses development projects in S ..

5 minutes ago
 Participants in Emerging Peacemakers Forum visit U ..

Participants in Emerging Peacemakers Forum visit UN Headquarters in Geneva

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan