UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cotton Growers Of Nawabshah Faces Financial Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 03:20 PM

Cotton growers of Nawabshah faces financial crisis

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The cotton growers of Nawabshah were facing financial crises as the crop has sustained severe damages due to attack of various diseases.

Cotton growers said that the crop is almost ready for plucking and at some places the cotton picking has started. Growers said that the output of cotton is far less than the crop of previous year.

Growers vowed that pesticides for the diseases of cotton available in the markets are very expensive and were not so effective.

Growers have demanded that department of agriculture should extend help in eradication of the cotton diseases and have also appealed government to waive or atleast reduce revenue and taxes on the crop as they are not in a position to meet the expenses of cultivation of cotton crop.

Related Topics

Attack Agriculture Nawabshah Market Cotton Government

Recent Stories

OpEd: Zayed&#039;s ambition from Earth to space

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Give way to emergency vehicles

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 6, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

UAE youth delegates to UN underline value of empow ..

14 hours ago

Abu Dhabi issues $10.0 billion multi-tranche bonds ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.