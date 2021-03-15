Cotton growers to be provided subsidy on seeds: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Monday said this year cotton growers would be provided subsidy on seeds for 200,000 acres of land.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of cotton planning committee here.

He said that action plan 2021-22 should be implemented in an effective way to obtain good production of next cotton crop.

The Minister said, "All stakeholders have to make collective efforts for revival of cotton crop."Agriculture (Extension) Director General Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali said this year three districts had been determined most conducive for cotton growing. He said, "These three districts are Vehari, Rahim Yar Khan and Layyah."