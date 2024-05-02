Open Menu

Cotton Growers Urged To Use Fertilizers

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Deputy Director of Agriculture Department, Government of Punjab, Hafiz Muhammad Shafeeq, has urged cotton growers in the Bahawalpur division to use fertilizers in their cotton fields on time.

He was addressing a seminar here that was jointly organized by the Agriculture Department, Government of Punjab, and Fauji Fertilizer Company.

 

He said that agriculture scientists have been playing a remarkable role in highlighting the use of fertilizers, quality seed, pesticides, and technology in getting a bumper yield of cotton.

He said that Bahawalpur region had earned a good name for its record yield of cotton to meet the requirement of cotton in local industry

He urged cotton growers to use fertilizers in their cotton fields timely in order to get adequate cotton production.

