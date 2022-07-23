UrduPoint.com

Cotton Leaf Curl Virus Detected In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 23, 2022

Cotton leaf curl virus detected in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Agriculture Department Saturday urged the farmers to take possible steps for eradication of weeds, white-flies and drainage of water from the fields after the detection of an attack of cotton leaf curl virus in agriculture field of south Punjab.

According to official sources, the farmers should take urgent steps. The department advised farmers to immediately remove weeds in the field as these also serve as host for white flies. The cotton leaf curl virus is very much dangerous. Peasants should apply half bag of sulphate of potassium and one bag of urea fertilizer initially.

After 15 days, half bag of urea fertilizers should be used in an acre. The farmers should contact agriculture department officials for further guideline in this regard. The farmers should also ensure pest scouting twice a week.

In case of stagnant water in cotton field, the farmers should make deep holes, 10 feet long and six feet deep for accumulation of rainy water. It will also help saving cotton crop from losses, said department official.

