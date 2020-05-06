Cotton loaded trailer catches fire in Multan

Fire erupted into a trailer loaded with cotton near Shujabad on Wednesda

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Fire erupted into a trailer loaded with cotton near Shujabad on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a trailer loaded with cotton was going to Muzaffargarh from Karachi and suddenly fire erupted into it.

About 248 cotton bails worth Rs ten million burnt to ashes.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 ambulances and fire vehicles rushed to the spot and trying hard to control on fire.

The drive of the trailer remained safe.

