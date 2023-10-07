Open Menu

Cotton Major Part Of Country's Exports: Mohsin Naqvi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Cotton major part of country's exports: Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that cotton is not only the important part of the country's export but a source of income for farmers.

He said this in his message issued on the World Cotton Day, here on Saturday. The CM said that cotton provides raw material for preparing various items related to clothes, industrial items, household products, etc.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the Cotton Day was being observed to highlight the significance of cotton besides finding solutions to problems of the cotton industry. He said, "Many countries have taken seed from Pakistan and increased their cotton yield, but unfortunately we lagged behind in seed development."

"Once the country got self-sufficiency in cotton, but today we import cotton to meet our needs," he added.

The caretaker CM said that universities in the country needed to do more work on cotton research. He said that after 10 years, during the ongoing year, cotton in Punjab was cultivated on more than 5 million acres of land.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the Punjab government took timely decisions and gave incentives to farmers and ensured cultivation of more $3 billion to that import bill did not increase like previous years.

There was a need to provide modern technology and quality pesticides. The CM also stressed setting up cotton clusters to ensure value addition and boost the income. Cotton crop could be a economic game-changer for farmers and the province, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister World Technology Import Government Of Punjab Punjab Cotton From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

MOCCAE and Tadweer sign MoU to launch global initi ..

MOCCAE and Tadweer sign MoU to launch global initiative to decarbonize waste man ..

43 minutes ago
 FM Jilani to attend ECO Council of Ministers’ me ..

FM Jilani to attend ECO Council of Ministers’ meeting in Azerbaijan

1 hour ago
 Action against illegal activities to continue with ..

Action against illegal activities to continue with full force: COAS

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs strengthens partnerships with courie ..

Dubai Customs strengthens partnerships with courier companies to fuel e-commerce ..

1 hour ago
 WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, sol ..

WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, solutions for smart and sustainab ..

2 hours ago
 Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium receive ..

Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium received: Police

2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afg ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wicket ..

Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wickets

3 hours ago
 Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in ..

Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in Asian Games

4 hours ago
 Karachiites burdened with more increase in power b ..

Karachiites burdened with more increase in power bills

4 hours ago
 UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as th ..

UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as the country’s first woman to s ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan