Cotton Management Committee Meets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 07:55 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Additional Commissioner Coordination Jam Aftab Hussain here on Thursday chaired a review meeting of the Cotton Crop Management Committee to assess the measures taken for better cultivation, preservation and care of the cotton crop and raise awareness among farmers on this issue.

The Additional Commissioner Coordination emphasized the need to ensure better preservation and care of the cotton crop. He directed the officials and field staff of Agriculture Department to inform the farmers about pest management and balanced fertilizers. Furthermore, he instructed to improve relations with farmers, enhance the availability of quality pesticides, and inform them about programs and measures established in line with the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab for the improvement of agriculture.

It was also directed to ensure the availability of water for the cotton crop.

The meeting was attended by Director Agriculture Extension Jameel Ahmed Ghauri, Director Revenu Cholistan Development Authority Liaqat Ali Gillani, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Chairman Kisan board Jam Hazoor Bakhsh, farmers and growers and the officials of other relevant departments.

