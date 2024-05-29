Cotton Management Monitoring Committee met

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A meeting of the Cotton Management Monitoring Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa at the committee room of his office.

The Deputy Commissioner said that effective measures should be taken to cultivate cotton crops throughout the district, by the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He said that landowners and farmers should be introduced to modern agricultural technology and the officers and staff of the Department of Agriculture Extension should go to the field and educate the landowners and farmers on timely cultivation of cotton and achieving better yields.

He said that measures should be taken to provide canal water to the tail areas.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq informed in the briefing that a target of cultivating cotton on more than 613,000 acres in Bahawalpur district has been set and cotton has been cultivated on 565,000 acres so far. He informed that farmers are being introduced to modern agricultural inputs.

He said that legal action would be taken against those involved in the adulteration of seeds, fertilizers, and agricultural medicines. The meeting was attended by Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association Chaudhry Waheed Arshad, Assistant Directors Agriculture Extension from across the district, officials from other relevant departments, landowners and farmers, and representatives from the fertilizer, seed and agricultural medicine businesses.